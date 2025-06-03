Tharoor Urges World Bank & IMF To Ensure Aid To Pakistan Not Misused For Terrorism Or Defense

Speaking in Brazil Congress MP Shashi Tharoo expressed concerns about potential misuse of financial aid to Pakistan. He emphasized the need for strict safeguards by the World Bank and IMF to ensure funds are used for development and poverty alleviation, not diverted to support terrorism or Defense. Tharoor added "We don't begrudge any country its development if the money is to be spent truly on getting people out of poverty or helping deal with development issues. Why would we object? We are humane. We believe in all sorts of well-being of the poorest of the poor in any country. But if that money simply enables Pakistan to divert more resources to supporting terrorism, to arming themselves to attack us, and so on, then it would be most unfortunate.”