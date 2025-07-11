Business Today
Tharoor Vs Congress Escalates Over Emergency Remarks | ‘He Can Leave If He Feels Suffocated’

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 11, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 11, 2025, 8:48 PM IST

Congress MP, Shashi Tharoor's sharp critique of the Emergency and Sanjay Gandhi’s role in forced sterilizations has sparked a new wave of rift between Tharoor and Congress. His words mirror BJP’s recent barbs, leaving the Congress red-faced and divided. From Manickam Tagore’s “parrot” jibe to Chennithala rubbishing Tharoor's claims even calling it a fake survey. It didn't stop there- Congress leader Muralidharan openly calls out Tharoor should leave if he feels stifled. As Tharoor backs surveys projecting him as UDF’s CM face, is this rebellion, reform—or something deeper? This episode explores the scholar-MP's latest salvo and the storm it’s unleashed within his own party.

