The Business Today Show Goes Live! FM Sitharaman Unveils BT500 2025 Rankings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the BT500 2025 Special Edition of Business Today magazine and launched The Business Today Show on India Today, alongside Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, and Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today.

This year’s BT500 rankings spotlight India’s corporate transformation — with five PSUs entering the Top 10 Most Profitable Companies, standing tall with India’s private sector giants.

The launch also marks the beginning of The Business Today Show — live weekdays at 09:05 AM (Opening Bell) and 03:00 PM (Closing Bell) on India Today. Covering everything from global market cues, Dalal Street action, tariffs, taxes, mutual funds, and live stock queries — the show promises to be your daily market guide.