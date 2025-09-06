Business Today
The Business Today Show Goes Live! FM Sitharaman Unveils BT500 2025 Rankings

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 6, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 6, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the BT500 2025 Special Edition of Business Today magazine and launched The Business Today Show on India Today, alongside Aroon Purie, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group, and Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today.

 

This year’s BT500 rankings spotlight India’s corporate transformation — with five PSUs entering the Top 10 Most Profitable Companies, standing tall with India’s private sector giants.

 

The launch also marks the beginning of The Business Today Show — live weekdays at 09:05 AM (Opening Bell) and 03:00 PM (Closing Bell) on India Today. Covering everything from global market cues, Dalal Street action, tariffs, taxes, mutual funds, and live stock queries — the show promises to be your daily market guide. 

