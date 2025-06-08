The Day Democracy Died In China: Inside The Tiananmen Square Massacre Of 1989

June 4, 1989 — a date etched in history but erased from China’s memory. On this day, hundreds, possibly thousands, of peaceful protesters were killed in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, where students had gathered demanding political reform, freedom of speech, and an end to corruption. What began as mourning for a reformist leader, Hu Yaobang, turned into one of the most brutal crackdowns in modern times. In this video, we take a deep dive into the Tiananmen protests — what led to them, how the Chinese government responded, and the lasting legacy of the tragedy. From the seeds of unrest in the 1980s to the haunting image of the “Tank Man,” we explore the event China still refuses to acknowledge.