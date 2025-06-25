The Emergency Diaries: Amit Shah Reveals PM Modi’s Secret Role During The Emergency

The Emergency Diaries: Year That Forged Our Leaders chronicles a gripping chapter from PM Narendra Modi’s youth, as revealed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The book captures Modi’s underground role during the 1975 Emergency—when, as a 24-year-old activist, he evaded arrest, disguised himself as a sadhu, Sardar, hippie, and newspaper vendor, and fearlessly distributed banned literature. He supported jailed MISA detainees and coordinated medical help for them. Shah calls this a story of resistance, courage, and leadership forged in India’s darkest hours.