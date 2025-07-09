The Gambhira Bridge | Lifeline Between Vadodara & Anand Collapsed In Padra

A tanker dangles from the broken Gambhira Bridge, a haunting symbol of the disaster that claimed lives in Gujarat’s Padra taluka. Connecting Vadodara and Anand, the bridge collapsed into the Mahisagar River, leaving devastation in its wake. Despite repairs last year and a ₹212 crore replacement approved just months ago, tragedy struck. Rescue teams from Vadodara Fire Services and NDRF battled to save survivors, but multiple casualties were reported. PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh for deceased families and ₹50,000 for the injured. As Gujarat mourns, questions of negligence and accountability loom. Watch to uncover the heart-wrenching details of this preventable tragedy.