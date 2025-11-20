The ‘Mahila Vote’ That Redefined Politics | Why Women Powered Nitish Kumar’s Big Bihar Win

This election in Bihar belonged to women — and they placed their strongest trust in Nitish Kumar. With record female turnout surpassing men, the “Mahila Vote” has emerged as the chief minister’s most loyal and decisive force. For nearly two decades, Nitish built a governance model centred on empowerment: JEEViKA Didis, livelihood grants, self-help groups, 50% panchayat reservation, 35% government job quota, and schemes that transformed mobility and education for girls. Women say these policies didn’t just improve their lives — they gave them safety, dignity and opportunity. From law-and-order confidence to financial independence, Nitish earned trust, not just votes. And in this election, women made the decisive difference.