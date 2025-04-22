The ‘Midas Touch’ Of 'Smartest Fund Manager' Indian Housewives | Gold Hits ₹1 Lakh | Global Surge Explained

Gold has officially touched the ₹1 lakh mark per 10 grams in India, marking a historic high! From festive buying to global economic turmoil, a mix of market forces is propelling gold prices into uncharted territory. This video breaks down the key reasons behind the rally: rising central bank gold purchases, geopolitical tensions, and gold’s traditional status as a “safe haven” during financial uncertainty. Even Uday Kotak joined the chorus, hailing Indian housewives as the “smartest fund managers” for their long-standing trust in the yellow metal. Delhi’s spot prices hit ₹1 lakh right in time for Akshaya Tritiya, with demand still holding up. We take you through stunning visuals of gold ornaments, central bank reserves, and market graphics — all explained with data-backed clarity. Why is gold booming while other assets remain shaky? What does this mean for your portfolio?