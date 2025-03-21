The Power Of AI In Your Workflow: Copilot Explained | Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, shares the groundbreaking potential of AI Copilot — a powerful tool that’s transforming how we work. From streamlining everyday tasks to revolutionizing healthcare workflows, AI Copilot is designed to seamlessly integrate with the tools we already use, like Teams, Word, and Excel.

Satya Nadella explains how AI Copilot is helping doctors prepare for high-stakes meetings, automatically generating agendas, summaries, and even PowerPoint presentations. Plus, see how it empowers professionals to gather the latest insights, collaborate with teams, and create smarter workflows with ease.