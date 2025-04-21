The Startup Story: Empowering Blue-Collar Workforce: A Conversation With Saathi CEO Eklavya Chandra

In this powerful episode, we sit down with Eklavya Chandra, the visionary Founder and CEO of Saathi, a platform transforming the lives of India’s blue-collar workforce — a segment often overlooked by most companies. Eklavya left his comfortable job abroad to return to India with a mission: to empower the hands that build the nation. Through Saathi, he has launched a groundbreaking initiative that offers: Netflix of Skilling – Engaging, entertaining skilling courses presented as web series with fictional storytelling, designed to educate and upskill the working class in a relatable format. Digital Identity – A dynamic digital resume and identity card for each individual that can be shared seamlessly, giving workers professional recognition. Job Opportunities via “Reel Banao, Naukri Pao” – A unique job discovery model where candidates can record a 20-second video resume (a ‘reel’) and upload it to the Saathi platform. This makes hiring faster and more human, helping employers and job seekers connect within minutes instead of weeks. Throughout the conversation, Eklavya passionately discusses why India cannot progress by leaving half its population behind. He emphasises that uplifting the blue-collar segment is not just a moral responsibility, but an economic necessity if India is to become a truly developed nation. We also explore his book Founders Up, in which he shares hard-earned insights and practical advice for startup founders, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who want to build something that truly matters. This isn’t just a podcast – it’s a movement. Tune in to hear the story behind Saathi, the vision for a more inclusive India, and the power of using innovation for impact.