The Story Behind Ayodhya’s Temple's Historic Flag: A Symbol Hidden For Centuries

Indologist Lalit Mishra shares the extraordinary story behind the ancient flag hoisted at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He explains how the flag was discovered unintentionally while studying the pictorial Ramayana of Mewar, where he first spotted Ayodhya’s emblem. Further research led him to references in Valmiki Ramayana’s Ayodhya Kand, confirming the symbol’s deep historical roots. Mishra reveals that the tree depicted on the flag is a unique hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, said to have been created by Rishi Kashyap—possibly one of the earliest examples of plant hybridisation in India. He also describes the challenges he faced while distinguishing between the Kovidara and Kachnar trees, both of which share the same botanical name. After centuries, the flag has finally returned to its spiritual origin, and Mishra expresses his joy at seeing this ancient symbol reclaimed by Ayodhya.