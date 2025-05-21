The War In Ukraine Enters Another Phase As Political Talks Drag On Without Meaningful Progress

Russian troops shelled a residential area in Kherson, Ukraine, injuring two civilians, highlighting the ongoing violence and casting doubt on peace talks. Despite calls for peace, local residents like Svitlana Kyryliuk believe fighting will continue at least through summer, with hopes for peace only later in the year. The war, now over three years old, sees deep skepticism from both sides. European leaders remain cautious, as Russia demands ceasefire terms favoring its interests, while the EU tightens sanctions, targeting nearly 200 Russian ships in its latest package. EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas emphasizes that peace requires both parties’ willingness, noting Russia’s desire for war contrasts with Ukraine’s wish for peace. Moscow rejects ultimatums, accusing Ukraine and its allies of pushing unfair sanctions. U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent call with Putin failed to produce major concessions, with Trump admitting a “red line” exists but remaining vague about details. As tensions rise and sanctions escalate, the world watches closely—will diplomacy find a way, or will conflict deepen with outside pressures adding fuel to the fire?