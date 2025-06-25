"They Don’t Know What The...", Trump Compares Iran-Israel Conflict To Schoolyard Fight

In a dramatic and unfiltered press interaction, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers bold remarks on the recent Iran-Israel conflict, likening it to “two kids fighting in a schoolyard.” Trump defends a massive strike on Iran’s underground nuclear facility, calling it a “virtual obliteration” and comparing it to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the administration claims the attack ended the conflict and destroyed Iran’s nuclear ambitions. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte backs the U.S. response, calling the strike a powerful message to the world. Trump, while acknowledging the use of strong language and profanity, asserts that the decisive hit forced a ceasefire and marked the end of hostilities. With ongoing FBI investigations into leaked top-secret assessments, the situation continues to unfold globally.