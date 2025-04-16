"They Want To Wreck It, So They Can Rob It" – Biden Slams Trump On Social Security

In his first major speech since leaving the White House, former President Joe Biden strongly criticized how current President Donald Trump is running the government , warning that his actions will put the future of Social Security at serious risk. Biden described Social Security as a "sacred promise" to the American people, highlighting that millions contribute to it from their very first paycheck, counting on it to support them later in life. He warned that current efforts to weaken the program could cause real harm, especially to those who depend on it the most. Biden accused Republican leaders of trying to dismantle Social Security in order to fund permanent tax cuts for billionaires and large corporations. Quoting Governor O’Malley, he said, “They want to wreck it, so they can rob it.” His speech was a clear message: Social Security must be protected, and that promise must never be broken.