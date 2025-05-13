Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
This Is New India: PM Modi Says Any Future Misadventure By Pak Will Be Answered On India’s Terms

This Is New India: PM Modi Says Any Future Misadventure By Pak Will Be Answered On India’s Terms

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 13, 2025,
  • Updated May 13, 2025, 6:55 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the brave jawans at Adampur Air Base, issued a strong message to Pakistan. He said India has paused its military response after Pakistan's appeal, but warned that any future act of terrorism or military misadventure will be met with a fitting reply — on India’s terms and timing. PM Modi hailed the patience, bravery, and alertness of the Indian Armed Forces and emphasized that this is a New India — one that desires peace but won’t hesitate to raze the enemy if humanity is attacked.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended