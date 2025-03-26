TMC Criticises Vice President Dhankhar For Remarks On Supreme Court's NJAC Verdict

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House about a "very fruitful interaction" held with floor leaders on March 25 regarding concerns around the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC). He emphasized that the deliberations were consensual and cooperative, asserting that institutions like the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary must function in harmony with proper checks and balances. Both the Leader of the House, JP Nadda, and the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, agreed to consult their parties for further discussions. Meanwhile, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised Dhankhar’s remarks defending the NJAC Act, saying no constitutional authority should question a Supreme Court judgment.