scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
TMC Criticises Vice President Dhankhar For Remarks On Supreme Court's NJAC Verdict

Feedback

TMC Criticises Vice President Dhankhar For Remarks On Supreme Court's NJAC Verdict

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House about a "very fruitful interaction" held with floor leaders on March 25 regarding concerns around the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC). He emphasized that the deliberations were consensual and cooperative, asserting that institutions like the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary must function in harmony with proper checks and balances. Both the Leader of the House, JP Nadda, and the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, agreed to consult their parties for further discussions. Meanwhile, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised Dhankhar’s remarks defending the NJAC Act, saying no constitutional authority should question a Supreme Court judgment.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement