Too Many Lives Lost: Zelenskyy To Trump & Allies As Ukraine Awaits Russia’s Commitment To Peace

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 20, 2025,
  • Updated May 20, 2025, 2:06 PM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks out on the pressing need for an unconditional ceasefire amid ongoing war with Russia. In a candid remark, Zelenskyy reveals the lack of trust in Moscow's intentions and emphasizes that a ceasefire must be the first step before any further negotiations. Highlighting his dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy welcomes the proposal of a full ceasefire without preconditions and stresses the urgent need to end the war and prevent further loss of life. As Ukraine calls for global support, the focus remains on peace, prisoner exchange, and holding Russia accountable to its commitments.

