Top 5 Emotional Moments From PM Modi’s WAVES Speech

In a deeply emotional address at the WAVES Summit 2025, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s rich legacy of storytelling and cultural expression. From the first lullaby a child hears from their mother to the powerful stories echoing through every gali of India, PM Modi celebrated the soul of Indian creativity. He invoked the legacy of legends like Raj Kapoor and Satyajit Ray, the poetic brilliance of Guru Dutt, the powerful social lens of Ritwik Ghatak, and the global triumphs of Rajamouli’s RRR. From the sound of a mother's lori to the resonant damru of Lord Shiva, every element of India’s culture, he said, forms the heartbeat of global storytelling today. This speech wasn’t just a celebration of Indian cinema—it was a call to creators to make in India, and create for the world.