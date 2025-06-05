Top 5 Excuses By Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Stampede During RCB Victory Parade | RCB News

From celebration to chaos — the RCB victory parade outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium ended in tragedy as a massive stampede claimed 11 lives and left 33 injured. The incident has sparked outrage, putting the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government in the spotlight. Questions are mounting over the lack of planning, poor crowd control, and why lakhs turned up for a supposedly ticketed event. With just 5,000 police personnel deployed, critics allege massive lapses in crowd management. Facing mounting criticism, CM Siddaramaiah has sparked further controversy by blaming the crowd and deflecting responsibility onto the cricket association. His comparison to the Maha Kumbh stampede has only added fuel to the fire, as opposition parties and citizens alike demand accountability for the tragic mishap.