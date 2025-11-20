Top Experts Reveal Secrets To Future-Proofing Global Supply Chain

Shannon K. O’Neil, Senior Vice President, Director of Studies & Maurice R. Greenberg Chair, Council on Foreign Relations; Author, The Globalization Myth: Why Regions Matter; Raj Subramaniam, President & CEO, FedEx Corporation and Peter Voser, Chairman of the Board of Directors, ABB Ltd. discuss building smarter, more adaptive networks to power economies and safeguard global commerce with Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin at the 2025 Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. They explored how disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic, trade wars, and inflation have reshaped supply chain dynamics, and emphasized the need for a balance between efficiency and resilience. The conversation also highlighted the importance of integrating technology and physical networks to safeguard global commerce.