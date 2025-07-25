Top Industry Leaders On The Road Ahead For The India-US Trade Deal

India’s biggest trade challenge is now on Washington’s desk. Even as the ink dries on the historic India–UK deal, focus has shifted to a pending India–US trade pact that could unlock a trillion-dollar corridor. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says “fantastic progress” is being made — but Trump’s looming tariff deadline, high-stakes negotiations, and tough issues like Russian oil, digital rights, and dairy protections are keeping the deal in limbo. With another round of talks slated for late August, industry voices like Sunil Bharti Mittal, Ashish Chauhan and Mukesh Aghi weigh in on what it will take to finally seal the pact.