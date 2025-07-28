Trade Deals, FDI & Growth: FM Nirmala Sitharaman On India's Economic Strategy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the current state of investment, trade, and economic demand in India, highlighting the central government’s consistent push on capital expenditure as a key driver of growth. She emphasises that public investment continues to rise annually under the Prime Minister’s direction, while also acknowledging that private sector investment is yet to match this momentum. The Finance Minister discusses the role of favourable FDI policies and growing state-level competition to attract investment. On trade, she reflects on the government's focus on bilateral agreements, citing recent deals with the UK, Australia, UAE, and EFTA, and ongoing negotiations with the US and EU. This comprehensive update outlines how government spending, policy direction, and global trade partnerships are shaping India’s economic trajectory.