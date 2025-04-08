scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Trade Talks Aren’t Wall Paintings: Hardeep Puri On India-U.S. Deal, Slams Rahul Gandhi

Feedback

Trade Talks Aren’t Wall Paintings: Hardeep Puri On India-U.S. Deal, Slams Rahul Gandhi

In a sharp yet composed response, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi during a conversation on India-U.S. trade negotiations. Without directly naming him, Puri referred to a "54-year-old youth leader" who has been "re-launched many times," urging patience in sensitive matters like trade with India's largest partner—the U.S. He emphasized that such negotiations require maturity, not impulsive reactions or political potshots. While refraining from speaking on behalf of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Puri made it clear that the government is committed to concluding the India-U.S. trade deal responsibly and respectfully.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement