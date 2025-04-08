Trade Talks Aren’t Wall Paintings: Hardeep Puri On India-U.S. Deal, Slams Rahul Gandhi

In a sharp yet composed response, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi during a conversation on India-U.S. trade negotiations. Without directly naming him, Puri referred to a "54-year-old youth leader" who has been "re-launched many times," urging patience in sensitive matters like trade with India's largest partner—the U.S. He emphasized that such negotiations require maturity, not impulsive reactions or political potshots. While refraining from speaking on behalf of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Puri made it clear that the government is committed to concluding the India-U.S. trade deal responsibly and respectfully.