TRAI Releases Its Recommendation For Satellite Spectrum Allocation

  • New Delhi,
  • May 10, 2025,
  • Updated May 10, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its recommendations on satellite spectrum allocation, paving the way for services like Starlink in India. The recommendations outline spectrum assignment terms for satellite-based commercial communication services, focusing on NGSO-based Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) and GSO/NGSO-based Mobile Satellite Services (MSS). Key frequency bands recommended include Ku, Ka, Q/V for data and Internet, and L, S, and C bands for mobile links. The spectrum will be assigned for up to five years, extendable by two years. TRAI's move marks a crucial step toward enabling satellite internet access and boosting India’s connectivity infrastructure.

