Trump: $100B Energy Push, Coal Comeback & AI Boom | Hits Biden’s ‘Green New Scam’

At the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, Donald Trump unveiled over $100 billion in energy and data infrastructure projects, called out China’s energy dominance, and reviving “clean, beautiful coal.” Trump slammed Biden’s “Green New Scam” and praised Pennsylvania’s role in leading the AI and energy revolution. From Google’s hydropower investments to Westinghouse’s nuclear revival, this was Trump’s loud message: Drill, baby, drill… again! Watch to catch all the headlines from the fiery address.