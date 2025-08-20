Business Today
Trump Admin Uses Tariffs As Pressure Tactic, Targets India Over Russia Oil Links!

  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 20, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2025, 7:53 PM IST

 

The Trump administration has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, accusing New Delhi of fueling Russia’s war economy through discounted oil imports. The Donald Trump administration has designed to put secondary pressure on Moscow by slapping tariffs on India. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president is putting “tremendous pressure” on Moscow to end the Ukraine war. U.S. Trade Advisor Peter Navarro called India a “global clearinghouse” for Russian oil, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused India of profiteering, pointing to a surge in Russian oil imports — from 1% pre-2022 to 42% today.

