Trump Adviser’s Shocking Use Of Words For India: Cheaters, Laundromat & Profiteers

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro launched a sharp attack on India’s energy and trade policies. Speaking to US media, Navarro claimed India bought almost no Russian oil before 2022, but now imports up to 35% of its needs—calling it a “refining profiteering scheme” that benefits Moscow’s war machine. He accused Indian refiners of working with European firms to sell cheap Russian crude at premium prices worldwide, dubbing it a “Kremlin laundromat.” Navarro also defended Trump’s proposed tariffs on India — up to 50% — arguing they are needed to address trade imbalances and sanction loopholes. While praising PM Modi as a “great leader,” Navarro warned that India’s choices could perpetuate war instead of peace.