Business Today
Trump Announces 25% Tariff On All Foreign-Made Automobiles

In a major economic move at the Make America Wealthy Again event, President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, effective midnight tonight. Highlighting the stark tariff imbalances—such as India’s 70% and Vietnam’s 75% on U.S. motorcycles—Trump argued that unfair trade practices have long undermined America’s industrial base and national security. He emphasized that the blame lies not with foreign nations, but with previous U.S. leaders who failed to protect American interests. This policy shift signals a new phase in U.S. trade strategy. In this video, we decode Trump’s statement, its impact on global carmakers, and what it means for markets, trade relations, and American manufacturing. 

 

Source: The White House

