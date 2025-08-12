Business Today
Trump Avoids Taking Names, But Talks Of A “Good Leader, Tough A Hell, Friend”

  New Delhi,
  Aug 12, 2025,
  Updated Aug 12, 2025, 2:12 PM IST

Donald Trump, in his latest address, avoided naming names but spoke of a “good leader, tough as hell, and a friend” — sparking speculation that he was referring to India’s Prime Minister. However, Trump quickly pivoted to note that there’s still “no trade” between the two nations, leaving audiences wondering about the future of US-India economic ties. Was this a subtle nudge, a diplomatic tease, or a negotiation tactic in the making? Watch the clip to catch Trump’s full statement and decide for yourself whether this was a friendly compliment, a strategic message, or both.

