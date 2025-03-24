Trump Awards Boeing The F-47 Fighter Jet Contract

President Trump reveals that Boeing has won the contract to build the next-generation F-47 fighter jet, an aircraft set to revolutionize air dominance. With advanced stealth technology, unmatched power, and incredible maneuverability, the F-47 is designed to be the most lethal and capable aircraft ever created. Trump ensures that the United States maintains its superiority in the skies. He also shares details about the production of these next-level jets, with a historic investment in defense technology to keep America ahead of potential adversaries. Watch as Trump outlines how this new fleet will secure the future of U.S. airpower and why Us's allies are already eager to get their hands on the F-47.