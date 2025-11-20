Business Today
Trump Backs High-Skill Immigration Despite MAGA Pushback | Nvidia, H-1B Fees, Chip Factory Demand

  New Delhi
  Nov 20, 2025
  • Updated Nov 20, 2025, 1:07 PM IST

 

President Donald Trump has doubled down on high-skilled immigration, arguing that America needs foreign tech workers to run its booming chip and battery factories. Speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump said companies like TSMC and Nvidia cannot expand without thousands of engineers from overseas. His stance comes despite anger from parts of his conservative base and rising concerns over steep H-1B visa fee hikes. Trump insisted the US must welcome talent that can train Americans in advanced technologies, even if it costs him political support. As raids on foreign-staffed plants spark diplomatic tensions, Trump says the real MAGA movement is about keeping American manufacturing competitive in the AI era.

