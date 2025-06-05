Business Today
Trump Bans Nationals From 12 Countries Citing Terror Threat | Global Reactions Erupt

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025, 1:14 PM IST

In a sweeping move invoking national security, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning entry of nationals from 12 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and Somalia. The proclamation, effective June 9, cites terrorism and foreign threats as justification. Nationals from seven more countries, like Venezuela and Cuba, face partial restrictions. Trump, in a video message, warned that more nations could be added to the list. While the White House defends the move as essential for security, critics call it discriminatory and fear a return of “Muslim Ban 2.0.”

