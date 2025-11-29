Trump Bars South Africa From 2026 G20? Ramaphosa Hits Back Over “Misinformation”

A fresh diplomatic storm has erupted after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that South Africa will not be invited to the 2026 G20 summit in Miami. Trump alleges that South Africa refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a U.S. representative during the Johannesburg summit — a claim President Cyril Ramaphosa calls “regrettable” and “based on misinformation.” Ramaphosa insists the handover was completed properly and criticises Trump for reviving discredited claims of “white genocide” in South Africa. As tensions rise, South Africa is seeking solidarity from other G20 nations to protect the forum’s integrity. With both countries locked in a diplomatic standoff, questions are growing over how the G20 troika will function going forward.