Trump-Brokered Ceasefire Shattered: Iran Launches 6 Missile Waves, Israel Retaliates Deep Into Iran

  New Delhi
  Jun 24, 2025
  Updated Jun 24, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

 

A fragile ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, came under immediate strain as fresh missile strikes lit up the skies of West Asia. Hours after the truce was declared, Iran launched six waves of ballistic missiles targeting Israeli cities like Be’er Sheva, leaving destruction, casualties, and chaos in its wake. Israel responded with precision airstrikes on Iranian missile launchers in western Iran. Meanwhile, Qatar condemned Iran after missiles reportedly targeted the U.S. Al Udeid base. With the IAEA now stepping in and diplomacy hanging by a thread, the 12-day war teeters on the edge of becoming a prolonged, dangerous conflict.

