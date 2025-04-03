Trump: China Profits, America Pays — Tariffs Built U.S. Wealth

In a fiery speech, President Donald Trump slammed the current global trade imbalance, stating that China continues to profit while America bleeds wealth. He challenged the notion that tariffs hurt economies, pointing out that from 1789 to 1913, America thrived under a tariff-based system—becoming the world’s wealthiest nation. Trump criticized the shift to income tax in 1913 and the eventual collapse during the Great Depression, blaming the abandonment of tariffs. He praised China for protecting its industries and questioned why the U.S. doesn’t do the same. Trump declared it’s “not too late” to reclaim wealth and promised a smarter, richer America. This video decodes his economic message, the China comparison, and what it means for U.S. trade policy.