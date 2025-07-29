Business Today
Trump Claims Ceasefire Credit – Jaishankar Says ‘India Bows To No One!’

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 29, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Did Donald Trump really broker peace during Operation Sindoor? External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sets the record straight in Parliament, firmly rejecting Trump’s claims of mediating between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar clarified there was no call between PM Modi and Trump during the crucial period – only a warning call from US VP JD Vance about a possible Pakistani attack. While Trump repeats his narrative, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi question India’s stance. Is the Modi govt hiding something, or is this just political posturing? Watch the full breakdown of the ceasefire controversy shaking Delhi and Washington!

