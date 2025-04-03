Trump Claims Credit for $1 Trillion Investment Surge into America

President Donald Trump is taking a victory lap, claiming his policies are driving an unprecedented wave of investment back into the United States. At a recent speech, Trump announced that Apple, TSMC, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank are bringing over $1 trillion into the U.S. economy. From Apple’s record $500 billion investment to TSMC’s $200 billion chip plant, Trump credited two main reasons: his return to office and strong tariff policies. He claimed companies are “building here to avoid tariffs,” and blasted previous leaders for letting America lose its chip dominance. This video unpacks Trump’s bold claims, the companies involved, and the bigger picture: Is this the start of a U.S. industrial renaissance?