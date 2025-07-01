Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites Cause Severe But Not Total Damage, Says UN Official

Trump Claims He Obliterated Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities, UN Says Iran To Restart Uranium Enrichment

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Del,
  • Jul 1, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 2:36 PM IST
The UN's nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, has warned that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months. Despite recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Grossi said the damage wasn’t total. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has claimed the sites were "totally obliterated," sparking fresh tensions. Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed Trump’s remarks and criticized both the US and Grossi for playing political and psychological games. As scepticism grows around Iran’s nuclear intentions, the international community remains on edge.
TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended