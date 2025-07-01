US Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites Cause Severe But Not Total Damage, Says UN Official

Trump Claims He Obliterated Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities, UN Says Iran To Restart Uranium Enrichment

The UN's nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, has warned that Iran could resume uranium enrichment within months. Despite recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Grossi said the damage wasn’t total. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has claimed the sites were "totally obliterated," sparking fresh tensions. Iran’s foreign ministry dismissed Trump’s remarks and criticized both the US and Grossi for playing political and psychological games. As scepticism grows around Iran’s nuclear intentions, the international community remains on edge.