Trump Claims He Stopped India-Pakistan War, Blames Biden For Current Global Crisis

#WATCH: U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed he stopped five wars, including a potential conflict between India and Pakistan, during his term — and now wants to “end Biden’s war.” Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I stopped five wars in the last five months… including India and Pakistan.” The statement has triggered international headlines, especially in South Asia, where diplomatic sensitivities run high. Is Trump overstating his role? Was there really an imminent India-Pakistan war? As the US gears up for elections, Trump is positioning himself as a global peace broker — while blaming Joe Biden for every active conflict. Watch the full statement and reactions pouring in