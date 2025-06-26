Trump Claims Iran's Nuclear Sites Neutralized | Intel Disagrees Says Minor Setback

The US President Donald Trump had used the same word ‘Obliteration’ to describe the impact of the U.S. deployment of 30,000-pound bombs on Iran's nuclear site at Fordow. But that claim appeared to be contradicted by an initial assessment by one of his administration's intelligence agencies. The Defense Intelligence Agency reports that while entrances were sealed, many of Iran’s underground nuclear operations may have survived. Israel backs Trump’s claim, insisting the program has been set back “by years.” Iran’s parliament in the meantime has approved a bill on Wednesday to suspend cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). With growing criticism in Washington over Trump’s decision to strike without Congressional approval, the political fallout is just beginning.