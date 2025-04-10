Trump Claims Victory In China Trade War: "Nobody Else Would Have Done It"

In this bold statement, President Donald Trump reflects on his aggressive trade war tactics with China — boasting about reversing a $1 trillion trade imbalance and initiating a 90-day tariff pause. Trump says, “No other president would have done what I did,” while claiming America is now making "$2 billion a day." He credits his tough stance as crucial for national survival, adding that global leaders now seek U.S. trade deals. Is this tough-love trade policy working? Was it sustainable, or just a short-term win? We break down the facts, rhetoric, and real-world impact of Trump’s high-stakes trade battle with China.