Trump Credits Himself Again For India-Pakistan Ceasefire | India Denies Mediation Role

After U.S. President Donald Trump claimed he played a key role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. In his latest statement, Trump mentioned that Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir helped in the process. What's more, Munir reportedly recommended Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with preventing a potential nuclear war. Trump’s statement came just hours after a phone call with PM Modi, during which India firmly denied any third-party mediation, reiterating that the ceasefire was requested by Pakistan. Amid these conflicting narratives, India’s diplomatic credibility is being debated once again. Back home, political temperatures are rising with the Congress accusing the government of being diplomatically sidelined.