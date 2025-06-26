Trump Credits Trade Talks For Avoiding India-Pakistan War | Calls Modi A Friend

In a bold and unexpected statement made in The Hague, Netherlands, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that he stopped a potential nuclear war between India and Pakistan by threatening to cancel trade deals. Trump revealed that through a series of phone calls, he urged both countries to avoid conflict and focus on diplomacy and trade.

He mentioned meetings with Pakistani generals and called Indian PM Narendra Modi “a great friend and a great man.” According to Trump, this intervention helped prevent further escalation. Watch the full clip and decide for yourself — is this diplomacy or exaggeration?