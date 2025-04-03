scorecardresearch
Trump Declares April 2 ‘Liberation Day’ To Reclaim U.S. Wealth

In a bold and historic address at the Make America Wealthy Again event, President Donald Trump declared April 2, 2025, as Liberation Day—marking the revival of American industry and the reclaiming of national economic sovereignty. Trump denounced decades of exploitation by foreign nations and accused them of plundering American jobs, factories, and dreams. With a message aimed at steelworkers, farmers, and skilled laborers, he vowed to end the era of foreign looting and restore American prosperity. In this video, we break down Trump’s speech, its political implications, and its potential impact on trade policy, manufacturing, and the U.S. economy. Don’t miss this major development in American economic strategy

 

Source: The White House

