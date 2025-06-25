Trump Declares End To 12-Day Iran-Israel War | But Missile Strike Continues

He came. He bombed. And he claimed victory. At least, that's what U.S. President Donald Trump wants the world to believe. Two days after a fleet of stealthy American bombers struck deeply buried Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump announced a “complete and total” ceasefire in the war between Israel and Iran. However, the ceasefire lasted only a few hours, sirens blared in Haifa, the Galilee and the Golan Heights after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel. In retaliation, Israel launched targeted attack on Iran's missile launchers. Iranian missiles also struck a U.S. base in Qatar—though casualties were avoided due to advance notice. But the question remains - Who won? Trump administration says Iran's nuclear threat is “neutralized", Iran celebrates its “heroic resistance," Israeli officials say most planned targets in Iran were destroyed. But is the war really over?