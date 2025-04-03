scorecardresearch
NEWS

Trump Declares “Liberation Day,” Urges End To Russia-Ukraine War

In a landmark speech, President Donald Trump called for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war and efforts to prevent another conflict in the Middle East, citing staggering daily losses—over 2,700 soldiers per day. He stressed the human toll and urged urgent diplomacy, stating the war “would’ve never happened” under his watch. Simultaneously, Trump announced sweeping new tariffs, aiming to rebuild America’s industrial power and dismantle unfair global trade structures. Calling April 2 “Liberation Day,” he painted a vision of a revived, free, and sovereign United States. This video breaks down Trump’s peace message, the economic shake-up, and what it all means for global trade, foreign policy, and U.S. markets

