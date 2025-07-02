Trump Defends Bill, Slams Communism And Immigration Critics In Fiery Rant

In this explosive video, President Donald Trump responds to Republican holdouts in the House, defending a newly passed Senate bill and calling it a “great bill with something for everyone.” He addresses criticism over Everglades land use, immigration policies, and sanctions on Syria—arguing critics are driven by ideology, not facts. Trump doesn't hold back when discussing NYC candidate Zoran Mandami, labeling him a communist and threatening close federal scrutiny. He also defends NYC Mayor Eric Adams and criticizes what he calls a politically motivated indictment.



🔹 Trump on Senate Bill vs House

🔹 Illegal Immigration & Everglades

🔹 Syria Sanctions Decision

🔹 Zoran Mandami’s ICE Defiance

🔹 Eric Adams and NYC Politics