Trump Defends China Chip Export Deal, Calls Nvidia H20 “Obsolete” But Profitable

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration’s decision to allow NVIDIA and AMD to export the H20 and other advanced chips to China — calling them “obsolete” and something Beijing already has in other forms. Trump revealed he negotiated a 15% profit return to the US in exchange for approving the deal, stressing it benefits the country, not himself. While praising NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Trump made it clear the latest “super-duper advanced” Blackwell chip will not be sold in its full form to China, hinting at a downgraded version if ever approved. The remarks highlight Trump’s approach to balancing profit, export controls, and tech advantage in the US-China chip war.