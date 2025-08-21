Business Today
Trump Delays TikTok Ban? White House Launches Own Account As Ban Deadline Nears

  New Delhi,
  Aug 21, 2025,
  Updated Aug 21, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Amid TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S., the White House has launched its own TikTok account. With September 17 approaching, ByteDance faces mounting pressure to sell TikTok or risk a nationwide ban affecting 170 million American users. A 2024 law had set a January deadline for divestment, but Donald Trump has repeatedly delayed enforcement, citing his “warm spot” for the app. While Washington calls TikTok’s Chinese ownership a national security threat, Trump argues the app helped him win youth voters. As the deadline looms, TikTok’s fate hangs in balance — sell, ban, or yet another delay?

