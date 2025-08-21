Trump Delays TikTok Ban? White House Launches Own Account As Ban Deadline Nears

Amid TikTok’s uncertain future in the U.S., the White House has launched its own TikTok account. With September 17 approaching, ByteDance faces mounting pressure to sell TikTok or risk a nationwide ban affecting 170 million American users. A 2024 law had set a January deadline for divestment, but Donald Trump has repeatedly delayed enforcement, citing his “warm spot” for the app. While Washington calls TikTok’s Chinese ownership a national security threat, Trump argues the app helped him win youth voters. As the deadline looms, TikTok’s fate hangs in balance — sell, ban, or yet another delay?