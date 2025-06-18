Trump Demands Iran “Give Up Nukes Entirely” Amid Israel-Iran Air War Escalation

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning: Iran must give up nuclear weapons entirely. Speaking aboard Air Force One after the G7 Summit, Trump emphasised, “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, it’s very simple.” This declaration comes as the Israel-Iran air war intensifies, following Israeli airstrikes that triggered heightened regional tensions. Trump hinted at possibly sending U.S. envoys like VP JD Vance or Steve Witkoff for talks—but said it depends on what unfolds back in Washington. Western nations continue to pressure Tehran over its nuclear ambitions, though Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. As the Middle East faces yet another potential flashpoint, can diplomacy still prevent full-scale conflict?